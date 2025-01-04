T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Andre Almeida Acquires 3,808 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $219.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $248.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.58.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

