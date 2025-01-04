Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO John Hazen Sells 6,311 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,282.26. This represents a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Boot Barn stock opened at $158.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 2.14. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $169.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.88.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boot Barn from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Baird R W upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Boot Barn by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

