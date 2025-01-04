Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO John Hazen Sells 6,311 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,282.26. This represents a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Boot Barn stock opened at $158.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 2.14. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $169.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.88.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Boot Barn by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
