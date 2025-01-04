Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$2,005,962.24 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 17,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total transaction of C$2,005,962.24.

Ammar Al-Joundi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Ammar Al-Joundi sold 19,900 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.25, for a total value of C$2,174,075.00.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$117.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$116.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$108.05. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of C$60.17 and a one year high of C$123.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4966052 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. UBS Group raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$116.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

