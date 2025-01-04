Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Ryan Mcinerney Sells 8,620 Shares

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Visa Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE V opened at $314.91 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $321.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $586.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.28.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.70.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.