Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong Sells 4,170 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 4,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $441,436.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,027,244.96. This trade represents a 6.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $721,280.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.28, for a total value of $673,960.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Mac Armstrong sold 3,185 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $312,798.85.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $104.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.96. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $112.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.36.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.20. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Palomar from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Palomar by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,919,000 after acquiring an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,822,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 1,634.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after purchasing an additional 167,435 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 300,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Palomar by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

