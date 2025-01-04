Insider Selling: Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Sells 48,027 Shares of Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,408. This trade represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Melius Research upgraded Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Melius initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.93.

View Our Latest Report on SYY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

