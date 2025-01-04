Stewart J. Paperin Sells 24,852 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) Director Stewart J. Paperin sold 24,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $466,720.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,817.14. This trade represents a 98.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE ARR opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.47. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 70.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 29,306 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,427,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 300.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 93,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,807,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,880,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

