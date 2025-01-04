Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (ASX:IMB) Insider Peter Kennan Buys 1,798,204 Shares

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (ASX:IMB – Get Free Report) insider Peter Kennan acquired 1,798,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$965,635.55 ($599,773.63).

Peter Kennan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intelligent Monitoring Group alerts:

On Thursday, November 7th, Peter Kennan sold 15,625,000 shares of Intelligent Monitoring Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.30), for a total transaction of A$7,500,000.00 ($4,658,385.09).

Intelligent Monitoring Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Intelligent Monitoring Group Company Profile

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited provides security, monitoring, and risk management services for business and individual use in Australia. It also offers high net worth family security solutions, including the development of personal and family safety procedures, ongoing review and assessment to the penetrability of existing residences, evacuation and emergency planning, residential and commercial security systems, phone based duress and location services, customized electronic dashboards, personal safety and travel awareness training services, incident management and response services, close personal protection/personal security drivers, and supplier selection and vetting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Monitoring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Monitoring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.