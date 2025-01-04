Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Sells $1,002,479.52 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Free Report) Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $1,002,479.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,694 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,010.08. This trade represents a 14.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

  • On Thursday, December 12th, Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $1,109,612.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $66.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 3.66.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 9.3% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,849,000 after purchasing an additional 200,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 44.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,935,000 after buying an additional 672,883 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 176,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

