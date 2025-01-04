Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Insider Ajay Singh Sells 19,972 Shares of Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $1,229,875.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,144 shares in the company, valued at $16,142,827.52. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pure Storage Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $64.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.13. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 242.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 40.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 175.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

