Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Insider Todd M. Duchene Sells 129,861 Shares

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) insider Todd M. Duchene sold 129,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $1,849,220.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,215,481.76. This trade represents a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Core Scientific Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of -2.84. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $18.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Core Scientific by 14.3% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CORZ shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Core Scientific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.46.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

