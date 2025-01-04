DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director Lawrence J. Schorr Sells 7,333 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,808,355.35. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DKS stock opened at $229.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.11. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.06 and a 52 week high of $239.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Kerusso Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,195,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $4,325,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 402.9% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 245.7% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,002 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

