Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells 50,373 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 50,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $500,203.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 404,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,018,015.62. This trade represents a 11.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Monday, October 21st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 272 Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 493,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 108,201 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth $4,575,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 35.4% in the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 5,091,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, BDF Gestion grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 34.8% during the third quarter. BDF Gestion now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

