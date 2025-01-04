Kay Page Acquires 250,908 Shares of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Free Report) insider Kay Page purchased 250,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.70 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of A$1,179,267.60 ($732,464.35).
Kay Page also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 24th, Kay Page sold 93,687 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.76 ($2.95), for a total transaction of A$445,669.06 ($276,813.08).
- On Friday, December 27th, Kay Page sold 294,394 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.73 ($2.94), for a total transaction of A$1,392,483.62 ($864,896.66).
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Kay Page sold 150,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.88 ($3.03), for a total transaction of A$731,700.00 ($454,472.05).
- On Friday, December 20th, Kay Page sold 2,514 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.70 ($2.92), for a total transaction of A$11,815.80 ($7,339.01).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.25.
Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.
