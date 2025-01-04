Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $2,834,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,821 shares in the company, valued at $71,700,996.29. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $95.39 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $103.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day moving average is $91.25. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $2,459,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $2,537,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 137.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after buying an additional 87,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COOP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

