Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Insider Einar Roosileht Sells 48,968 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) insider Einar Roosileht sold 48,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $687,510.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 830,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,299.68. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE RSI opened at $14.25 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -712.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 155.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 161,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 656.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 67,388 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $901,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 92,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 123,486 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

