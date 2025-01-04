CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP James Lyski Sells 57,986 Shares

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) EVP James Lyski sold 57,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $4,717,161.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,024.05. This trade represents a 71.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $80.07 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.53.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Quarry LP raised its position in CarMax by 78.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 4,844.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 176.7% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 91.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

