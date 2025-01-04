Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells $787,500.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,904,937.50. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $833,000.00.

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock opened at $158.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $195.94.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 9.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 22,727.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

