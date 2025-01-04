Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis Sells 18,750 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,885,606.40. This trade represents a 4.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $1,310,812.50.

Insmed Price Performance

INSM stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.44. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $80.53.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Insmed by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Insmed by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $133,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

