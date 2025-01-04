Callidus Capital (TSE:CBL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Callidus Capital Corp (TSE:CBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.82 and traded as high as C$21.55. Callidus Capital shares last traded at C$21.55, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Callidus Capital Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,111.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12.

Callidus Capital Company Profile

The fund investing in exchange traded funds (ETFs) that invest in Canadian, U.S. and international fixed income and equity securities. The fund provide a balance between longterm capital appreciation and income with an emphasis on longterm capital appreciation.

