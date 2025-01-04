Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:FFC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and traded as high as $15.90. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 110,070 shares.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 6.9%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
