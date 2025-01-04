SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.25 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 86.80 ($1.08). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 86.80 ($1.08), with a volume of 9 shares.

SpaceandPeople Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 million, a P/E ratio of 542.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpaceandPeople Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpaceandPeople and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.