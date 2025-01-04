Brokerages Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target at $52.29

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.29.
PRTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, September 30th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Prothena from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PRTA
Institutional Trading of Prothena
Prothena Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $746.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. Prothena has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $41.54.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.08. Prothena had a negative net margin of 98.86% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prothena
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.