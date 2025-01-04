Analysts Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT at $30.33

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETNB shares. Raymond James upgraded 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday.

ETNB stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. 89bio has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.

In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,070.60. The trade was a 2.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $202,950. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 140,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in 89bio by 12.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in 89bio by 21.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in 89bio by 226.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

