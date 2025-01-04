Analyzing Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) and Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telos and Pony AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Telos alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $122.96 million 2.05 -$34.42 million ($0.70) -4.99 Pony AI $84.33 million 60.75 N/A N/A N/A

Pony AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telos.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

62.1% of Telos shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Telos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Telos and Pony AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos -40.80% -28.19% -22.17% Pony AI N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Telos and Pony AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 3 2 0 2.40 Pony AI 0 0 2 0 3.00

Telos currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.94%. Pony AI has a consensus target price of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 28.07%. Given Telos’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Telos is more favorable than Pony AI.

Summary

Pony AI beats Telos on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telos

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos Advanced Cyber Analytics solution, which is a threat feed source of global Internet Protocol addresses known to engage in potentially malicious activity, including mass scanning and generic opportunistic attacks; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyberattack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. In addition, the company provides IDTrust360, an enterprise digital trusted identity risk platform for extending flexible hybrid cloud identity services; and ONYX, a touchless fingerprint biometric solution for mobile devices. Further, it offers secure mobility solutions that enable remote work and minimize operational and security concerns across and beyond the enterprise; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and services for defensive cyber operations. It serves the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers. Telos Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About Pony AI

(Get Free Report)

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.