4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives $42.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

A number of analysts have commented on FDMT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $274.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.74.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

See Also

