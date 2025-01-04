Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Receives C$25.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIS. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cormark downgraded Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price objective on Savaria and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 19,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$448,753.20. 17.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.44. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$14.75 and a 52 week high of C$23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

