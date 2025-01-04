Brokerages Set MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) PT at $12.00

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MiMedx Group by 909.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 124,727 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $988,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

