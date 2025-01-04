Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Receives $55.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.31.

BN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Brookfield stock opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a PE ratio of 122.98 and a beta of 1.55. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 31.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,736,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,716 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Brookfield by 4,054.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,542,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,372 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,851,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,072 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4,149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 776,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after buying an additional 758,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,949,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,614,000 after buying an additional 750,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

