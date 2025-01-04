Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider John Kingman Purchases 716 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider John Kingman purchased 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £1,646.80 ($2,045.71).

John Kingman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, John Kingman bought 756 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £1,648.08 ($2,047.30).

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 229 ($2.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 722.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,580.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 226.22. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 211.40 ($2.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 259 ($3.22).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.60) to GBX 295 ($3.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.29) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 276.67 ($3.44).

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.