Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Dan Nicholson Buys 53 Shares

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Dan Nicholson bought 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £152.11 ($188.96).

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Shares of GPE stock opened at GBX 289.20 ($3.59) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 299.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 329.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 283.50 ($3.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 441 ($5.48). The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -286.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Great Portland Estates Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,188.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.75) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 405.50 ($5.04).

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

