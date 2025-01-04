Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,014 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 381% compared to the typical daily volume of 627 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HASI shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,469.61. This trade represents a 6.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $73,622,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $18,759,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,206,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,216,000 after purchasing an additional 491,585 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 68.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after purchasing an additional 371,593 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.7% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 988,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,249,000 after purchasing an additional 208,303 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.