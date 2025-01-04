Unity Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 97,389 call options on the company. This is an increase of 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 67,962 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Unity Software from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,248,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,427,517.92. This trade represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Felix The sold 11,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $285,826.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 411,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,704.40. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 762,669 shares of company stock valued at $17,480,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 40.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,929,000 after acquiring an additional 424,806 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 60.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 287.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 9.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 84.7% during the second quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

