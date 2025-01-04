Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 160,217 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 38% compared to the typical daily volume of 116,434 call options.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.69. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 36.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $864,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,308 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,768 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,468,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $998,767,000 after buying an additional 2,056,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $134,987,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

