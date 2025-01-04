Traders Purchase Large Volume of Fluor Call Options (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 10,734 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 152% compared to the average volume of 4,256 call options.

NYSE FLR opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.59. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.25). Fluor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluor news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $584,435.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,972.40. This trade represents a 21.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $433,131.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,353.86. This represents a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,300 shares of company stock worth $3,849,067 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fluor by 2,509.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 42.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,077,000 after acquiring an additional 254,904 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fluor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

