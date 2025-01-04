Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DRN)

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,750 call options on the company. This is an increase of 259% compared to the average daily volume of 765 call options.
Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Price Performance
NYSEARCA:DRN opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 2.92.
Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.