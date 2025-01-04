Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $17.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,013.88. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,246 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $78,111.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,560.30. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 10.11. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $863.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

