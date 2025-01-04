Contrasting StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) & SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) and SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares StandardAero and SIFCO Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|StandardAero
|$4.99 billion
|1.61
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SIFCO Industries
|$79.63 million
|0.28
|-$8.69 million
|($0.90)
|-4.08
StandardAero has higher revenue and earnings than SIFCO Industries.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for StandardAero and SIFCO Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|StandardAero
|0
|3
|6
|1
|2.80
|SIFCO Industries
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
StandardAero currently has a consensus target price of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 48.36%. Given StandardAero’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe StandardAero is more favorable than SIFCO Industries.
Profitability
This table compares StandardAero and SIFCO Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|StandardAero
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SIFCO Industries
|-7.92%
|-25.72%
|-7.88%
Summary
StandardAero beats SIFCO Industries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About StandardAero
StandardAero, Inc. provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets. The Component Repair Services segment offers engine component and accessory repairs to the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, land and marine, and oil and gas end markets. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
About SIFCO Industries
SIFCO Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products. In addition, the company provides heat-treatment, surface-treatment, non-destructive testing, and select machining and sub-assembly of forged components. SIFCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.
Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.