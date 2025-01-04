Contrasting StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) & SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) and SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StandardAero and SIFCO Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get StandardAero alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StandardAero $4.99 billion 1.61 N/A N/A N/A SIFCO Industries $79.63 million 0.28 -$8.69 million ($0.90) -4.08

StandardAero has higher revenue and earnings than SIFCO Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

24.2% of SIFCO Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of SIFCO Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for StandardAero and SIFCO Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StandardAero 0 3 6 1 2.80 SIFCO Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

StandardAero currently has a consensus target price of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 48.36%. Given StandardAero’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe StandardAero is more favorable than SIFCO Industries.

Profitability

This table compares StandardAero and SIFCO Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StandardAero N/A N/A N/A SIFCO Industries -7.92% -25.72% -7.88%

Summary

StandardAero beats SIFCO Industries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StandardAero

(Get Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc. provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets. The Component Repair Services segment offers engine component and accessory repairs to the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, land and marine, and oil and gas end markets. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About SIFCO Industries

(Get Free Report)

SIFCO Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products. In addition, the company provides heat-treatment, surface-treatment, non-destructive testing, and select machining and sub-assembly of forged components. SIFCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.