Climb Bio (CLYM) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) is one of 1,060 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Climb Bio to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Climb Bio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Climb Bio N/A -42.21% -41.39% Climb Bio Competitors -3,590.11% -276.96% -39.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Climb Bio and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Climb Bio N/A -$35.12 million -1.06 Climb Bio Competitors $9.58 billion $147.90 million -5.54

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Climb Bio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Climb Bio. Climb Bio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

69.8% of Climb Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Climb Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Climb Bio and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Climb Bio 0 0 1 1 3.50 Climb Bio Competitors 7834 21289 48948 1243 2.55

Climb Bio currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 344.44%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 186.11%. Given Climb Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Climb Bio is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Climb Bio has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Climb Bio’s rivals have a beta of 3.70, indicating that their average share price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Climb Bio beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Climb Bio Company Profile

Climb Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases. Climb Bio Inc., formerly known as Eliem Therapeutics Inc., is based in WELLESLEY, Mass.

