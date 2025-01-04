Brokerages Set Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Target Price at $31.14

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Molly Harper sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steve Miller sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $1,096,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 686,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,065,822.28. This represents a 6.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27,218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $151,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

