Brokerages Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) PT at $33.94

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.94.

LI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of LI stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Li Auto has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $46.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 210,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 20.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 123,838 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 344,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

