Brokerages Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) PT at $33.94

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.94.
LI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, October 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LI
Li Auto Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Li Auto
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 210,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 20.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 123,838 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 344,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Li Auto
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.