Critical Contrast: Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Nebius Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Oblong shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nebius Group and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebius Group -4.76% 7.18% 4.00% Oblong -158.75% -89.12% -69.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nebius Group and Oblong”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebius Group $9.11 billion 1.24 $221.50 million ($0.57) -54.70 Oblong $2.76 million 1.51 -$4.38 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Nebius Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong.

Nebius Group has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nebius Group beats Oblong on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability. It also offers Avride, an autonomous driving solution which targets ride-hailing, logistics, e-commerce, and food/grocery delivery as application domains, as well as focuses on autonomous vehicles and delivery robots; and TripleTen, an EdTech service that prepares specialists for STEM roles, and equipping them with essential technology skills. The company was formerly known as Yandex N.V. and changed its name to Nebius Group N.V. in August 2024. Nebius Group N.V. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which offers an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it provides network solutions, including Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. The company serves a range of industries comprising aerospace, consulting, executive search, broadcast media, legal, insurance, technology, financial services, education, healthcare, real estate, retail, construction, hospitality, and others, as well as government sector. Oblong, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

