Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Receives $9.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Savara in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. Savara has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 210,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,969.15. This trade represents a 10.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls sold 54,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $181,063.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,379 shares in the company, valued at $5,085,414.49. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Savara by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Savara by 5.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 125,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Savara by 64.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Savara by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 256,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Savara by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

