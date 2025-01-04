Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $6.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.46.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZUL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Azul from $3.60 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.
Shares of AZUL opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Azul has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $763.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21.
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.
