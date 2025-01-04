Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $6.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZUL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Azul from $3.60 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Azul alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AZUL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Azul Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Azul in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 35.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Azul by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZUL opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Azul has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $763.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.