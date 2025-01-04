RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) vs. BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Head to Head Review

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of BTCS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get RocketFuel Blockchain alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RocketFuel Blockchain and BTCS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 0.00 BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

BTCS has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.48%. Given BTCS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and BTCS”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 0.18 -$3.78 million N/A N/A BTCS $2.08 million 22.45 $7.82 million $0.41 6.68

BTCS has higher revenue and earnings than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Profitability

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A N/A BTCS 366.80% -15.42% -13.77%

Summary

BTCS beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation. In addition, it is involved in the development of ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data and analytics platform, which allows users to query real-time and historical on-chain blockchain data. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.