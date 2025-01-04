Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Receives $23.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts recently commented on AURA shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

In other Aura Biosciences news, CTO Mark Plavsic sold 7,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $72,722.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 121,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,150.20. The trade was a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 24,992 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $300,903.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 329,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,357.88. The trade was a 7.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,081 shares of company stock worth $891,353. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,668,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 215,597 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 113.4% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 561,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aura Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 39,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 26,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 194.5% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 327,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 216,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $422.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. Aura Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

