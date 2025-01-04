Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 40,840 call options on the company. This is an increase of 136% compared to the average volume of 17,335 call options.

BigBear.ai Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of BBAI opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 3.58.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.04 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. BigBear.ai’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBAI shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

In related news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,019,614.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,713,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,809,668.66. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,583,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,829.50. This represents a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 782,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,246 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in BigBear.ai by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 107,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 28.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 479,401 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 57.9% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 267,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

