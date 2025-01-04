i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX) Receives $3.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAUX. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cormark raised i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

i-80 Gold stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. i-80 Gold has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,823,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,996,000 after buying an additional 7,889,867 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,120,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,260,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 596,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,773,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 702,326 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

