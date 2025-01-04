News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Receives $39.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53. News has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter worth $39,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

