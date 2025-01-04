FY2026 EPS Estimates for Karat Packaging Lowered by Analyst

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karat Packaging in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.20. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karat Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Karat Packaging from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.
Karat Packaging Price Performance
KRT stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $33.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Karat Packaging Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 497.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Karat Packaging Company Profile
Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
